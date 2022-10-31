Philippines: Tropical Storm Nalgae/Paeng Snapshot (As of 31 October 2022)

Tropical storm Nalgae, (local name Paeng) struck the Philippines on 28 to 31 October and swept through Visayas and Southern Luzon. The storm's large rainbands had brought heavy and torrential rains, flooding areas in Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao. The storm had over 1,100km in diameter and affected majority of the country.

In Mindanao, monsoon rain, exacerbated by shear line and the storm caused floods and flash floods in Central Mindanao and Zamboanga Peninsula.

The Mindanao Humanitarian Team in collaboration with BARMM authorities is conducting a rapid assessment on 30-31 October in severely affected areas in Maguindanao province.