Philippines - Tropical Storm MEGI, update (NDRRMC, PAGASA, GDACS, International Disaster Charter) (ECHO daily Flash of 19 April 2022)

The passage of Tropical Storm MEGI on 10-11 April over the Eastern Visayas Region (central-eastern Philippines) caused floods and landslides, which resulted in casualties and damage across the central and southern Philippines, particularly in the Visayas Region. According to the Philippines National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), 175 people have died (156 of which in Eastern Visayas), 110 are missing and 8 others have been injured. As per the latest reports of 19 April, there are approximately 307,500 people displaced, while more than 2 Million persons have been affected. About 11,300 houses, 58 road sections and eight bridges have been damaged or destroyed. A State of Calamity has been declared for 17 Cities/Municipalities in the central Philippines. The International Disaster Charter 756 was activated for the Philippines. No heavy rainfall is forecast on 19-20 April over the Philippines.