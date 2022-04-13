Philippines
Philippines - Tropical Storm MEGI, update (GDACS, NDRRMC, PAGASA) (ECHO daily Flash of 13 April 2022)
- According to the Philippines National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) and media reports, at least 53 people have been killed in landslides and floods after Tropical Storm Megi devastated the Philippines. The death toll is expected to climb, as many people are reported missing and there are many individuals injured.
- As of 13 April, there are approximately 56,940 households displaced to either evacuation centres or to other family members' houses. The number of affected people has increased to 580,876.
- MEGI dissipated in the Philippine Sea on 12 April. However, moderate to heavy rainfall is forecast on 13-14 April over central Philippines. Extreme floods advisories are in effect over the Visayas.