Philippines - Tropical Storm MEGI, update (GDACS, JTWC, PAGASA, NDRRMC, media) (ECHO daily Flash of 12 April 2022)

The passage of Tropical Storm MEGI on 10-11 April over the Eastern Visayas Region (central-eastern Philippines) caused floods and landslides, which resulted in casualties and damage across the central and southern Philippines. According to the Philippines National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) and media sources, at least 25 people have died and several are missing, whilst many individuals reported sustained injuries. As of 12 April, there are approximately 19,360 displaced persons, mainly in the central and southern Philippines and 139,145 people have been affected. On 12 April at 0.00 UTC, the centre of MEGI was located near Marabut Municipality (Samar Province, Eastern Visayas), and it is moving eastwards as a Tropical Depression. On 12-13 April, moderate to heavy rainfall and strong winds are forecast over the central-eastern Philippines. The Philippines is currently in the election season wherein local government units are not allowed to spend for social services and disaster response. Hence, the local government units are not able to respond immediately to this emergency. UN agencies have started assessing the situation, together with DG ECHO partners. The Philippine Red Cross and NGOs provide initial relief assistance.