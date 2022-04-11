Philippines
Philippines - Tropical Storm MEGI (DG ECHO, GDACS, PAGASA, JTWC, NDRRMC) (ECHO daily Flash of 11 April 2022)
- Tropical Depression MEGI (named "Agaton" in the Philippines) formed over the western Philippine Sea on 9 April as a tropical low and on 10 April, intensified as a tropical storm approaching Eastern Samar (Eastern Visayas Region, central Philippines). On 11 April at 2.00 UTC, its centre was located offshore over the coastal waters of Tanauan (Leyte Province, Eastern Visayas Region) in the Leyte Gulf with maximum sustained winds of 45 km/h (tropical depression).
- The non-stop rain has induced flooding in the provinces of Leyte and Southern Leyte in the Visayas, which has been severely affected by recent Super Typhoon Rai, and Northern Cotobato and Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) areas. The local government units conduct needs assessment.
- According to the authorities, following the passage of MEGI, one person has died, and another is missing in Davao Region, while two people have been injured in Northern Mindanao. In addition, 15,326 people have been displaced and 136,400 affected across nine Regions.
- DG ECHO and its partners continue to monitor the situation and prepare for emergency assistance in case of need.