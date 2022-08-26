The Philippines - Tropical Storm MA-ON, update ( GDACS, PAGASA, NDRRMC) (ECHO Daily Flash of 26 August 2022)

Following the passage of tropical storm MA-ON over the northern Philippines on 22-23 August, the number of affected people and damage is increasing.
According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), the number of deaths stands at three, four people have been injured and 4,330 are still displaced. In addition, almost 71,500 people have been affected, and 33 houses were damaged across the regions of Ilocos, Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), Bicol, and Calabarzon.
On 26-27 August, moderate rain with isolated thunderstorms is expected over the northern Philippines.