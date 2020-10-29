Philippines - Tropical Storm GONI (GDACS, JTWC, PAGASA) (ECHO Daily Flash 29 October 2020)

Tropical Storm GONI is moving over the Philippine Sea, its centre was located approximately 1,300 km east of Catanduanes island (Bicol Region, central Luzon) on 29 October at 0.00 UTC, with maximum sustained winds of 102 km/h.

GONI is forecast to further intensify, moving westwards with maximum sustained winds up to 148 km/h (typhoon) before making landfall over the east of Central Luzon early on 1 November.