Philippines: Tropical Storm Goni Emergency Appeal n° MDRPH041

This Emergency Appeal seeks a total of some 3.5 million Swiss francs to enable the IFRC to support the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) to deliver assistance to and support the immediate and early recovery needs of 80,000 people for 12 months, with a focus on the following areas of focus and strategies of implementation: shelter, livelihoods and basic needs, health, water, sanitation and hygiene promotion (WASH), disaster risk reduction, community engagement and accountability (CEA) as well as protection, gender and inclusion.

The planned response reflects the current situation and information available currently. Typhoon Goni made landfall on 1 November 2020 as the equivalent of a Category 5 Hurricane, with maximum sustained winds of more than 251 kilometers per hour. As such, its humanitarian impact is projected to be significant. As more information on the impact of the typhoon becomes available, this Emergency Appeal may be revised in terms of Funding Requirements, scope of interventions, geographical coverage, number of people to receive assistance and operation timeframe.

The economy of Philippine has been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, with millions of people losing livelihoods due to socio-economic impacts of the pandemic. As COVID-19 continues to spread, the Philippines has kept preventive measures, including community quarantine and restriction to travel, in place. The Philippines has the second highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southeast Asia, ranks seventh in Asia and 22nd in the world.