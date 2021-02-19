Philippines
Philippines - Tropical Storm DUJUAN update (GDACS, JTWC, PAGASA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 19 February 2021)
- Tropical Storm DIJUAN (locally known as Auring) is strengthening as it moves north-west over the Philippine Sea. On 19 February at 0.00 UTC, it was approximately 510 km off the south-eastern coast of Mindanao (southern Philippines), with maximum sustained winds of 83 km/h.
- DIJUAN is expected to make landfall in Surigao del Sur Province (Caraga Regin, north-eastern Mindanao) late 20 February - early 21 February, with maximum sustained winds up to 100 km/h.
- Preemptive evacuation orders have been issued for Caraga Region, particularly in Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, and Dinagat Provinces.
- A Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal 1 has been issued for eastern Mindanao.