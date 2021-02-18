Philippines
Philippines - Tropical Storm DUJUAN (GDACS, JTWC, WMO, PAGASA, AHA Centre, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 18 February 2021)
- New Tropical Strom DUJUAN (locally known as AURING) is moving north-west over the Philippine Sea. On 18 February at 0.00 UTC its centre was located approx. 600 km south-east of the south-eastern coast of Mindanao (southern Philippines), with maximum sustained winds of 65 km/h.
- DUJUAN is expected to move north-west over the Philippine Sea, strengthening and could reach the coast of north-eastern Mindanao late on 20 February.
- On 14-15 February, heavy rain caused flooding and landslides in Davao Region (south-eastern Mindanao), affecting more than 31,220 people and displacing 1,424 residents according to the AHA Centre.
- Heavy rain and strong winds are forecast over Mindanao and Visayas from 19 February.