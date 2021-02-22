Philippines, Tropical Storm Dujuan (Auring) (18:00 Feb 19 2021)

Description

As of reporting on 21 February 2021.

Issued at 5PM, 21 February 2021, Tropical Storm "AURING" slightly accelerates while moving northwestward towards eastern visayas-caraga area.

A total of 13,816 families or 53,236 persons were affected in 216 barangays in Regions X, XI and CARAGA

There are 12,825 families or 49,236 persons currently taking temporary shelter in 308 evacuation centers in Regions X, XI and CARAGA

A total of 450 families or 1,720 persons are temporarily staying with their relatives and/or friends in Regions XI and CARAGA

3 roads and 1 bridge were reported not passable

There are 179 damaged houses; of which, 4 are totally damaged and 175 are partially damaged

Additional Data

Country: Philippines

Affected Area / Region: Regions X, XI and CARAGA

Casualties

Affected Families: 13816

Affected Persons: 53236

Displaced Persons: 50956

Damages

Damaged houses: 179Damaged infrastructure (e.g. road, water network): 3 roads and 1 bridgeCost of Assistance (USD): 10529