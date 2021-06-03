Philippines - Tropical Storm CHOI-WAN, update (GDACS, JTWC, PAGASA, NDRRMC) (ECHO Daily Flash of 03 June 2021)

Tropical Storm CHOI-WAN has reached north-eastern South China Sea and on 3 June at 6.00 UTC, its centre was located offshore, about 50 km west of Bolinao Town (Pangasinan Province, western Luzon), with maximum sustained winds of 65 km/h.

According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), following the passage of CHOI-WAN over central and southern Philippines, four people have died, seven are missing and two are injured across Mimaropa, the Visayas and Mindanao. More than 45,455 people have been affected and 1,043 persons were pre-emptively evacuated. Damage has been reported to 11 road sections, three bridges and six houses.

CHOI-WAN is forecast to continue along the western Luzon coast, before turning north-east, entering Luzon Strait in the morning of 4 June with maximum sustained winds up to 55 km/h.