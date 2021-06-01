Philippines
Philippines - Tropical Storm CHOI-WAN, update (GDACS, JTWC, PAGASA, DSWD) (ECHO Daily Flash of 01 June 2021)
- Tropical Storm CHOI-WAN (locally known as DANTE) is moving north-westwards over the Philippine Sea and on 1 June at 0.00 UTC, its centre was located about 135 km west of the north-eastern coast of Siargao Island (Surigao del Norte Province, south Philippines), with maximum sustained winds of 74 km/h.
- In southern Philippines, particularly in Davao Del Sur Province, 604 people have been displaced to 10 evacuation centres and up to 612 persons have been affected by heavy rain.
- CHOI-WAN is forecast to make landfall on the midday of 1 June over the southern coast of Eastern Samar Province (Eastern Visayas), with maximum sustained winds up to 75 km/h. It is then expected to move north-west reaching Bicol Region (central-eastern Philippines) on 2 June.
- Tropical Cyclone Wind Signals 1 and 2 have been issued for areas north of Mindanao, Visayas and south of Bicol. On 1-2 June, heavy rain and strong winds are forecast over areas from northern Mindanao, Visayas, and Bicol.