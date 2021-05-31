Philippines - Tropical Storm CHOI-WAN (GDACS, JTWC, PAGASA, WMO, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 31 May 2021)

New Tropical Storm CHOI-WAN (locally known as DANTE) is moving north-west over the Philippine Sea. On 31 May at 0.00 UTC its centre was located approximately 470 km east of the central-eastern coast of Mindanao (southern Philippines), with maximum sustained winds of 93 km/h. Since 30 May, heavy rain has been affecting parts of Mindanao, resulting in floods and causing at least two fatalities and one missing person specifically in South Cotabato and Davao del Sur Provinces, as reported by media. CHOI-WAN is expected to strengthen as it moves north-westwards over the Philippine Sea on 31 May - 3 June, passing along the eastern coast of the Philippines.