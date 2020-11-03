Philippines - Tropical Storm ASTANI (GDACS, JTWC, PAGASA, Government of Philippines) (ECHO Daily Flash of 03 November 2020)

The new Tropical Storm ASTANI (locally known as SIONY) is moving west over the Philippine Sea and on 3 November, its center was located approximately 570 km east of Balintang Islands (Luzon Strait), with maximum sustained wind of 65 km/h.

ASTANI is forecast to strengthen as it moves west over the Philippine Sea. It could reach the Balintang, Batanes, and Babuyan Islands in the Luzon Strait on 5 November, as a Tropical Storm. National authorities in the Philippines started preparedness measures ahead of Tropical Storm ASTANI.