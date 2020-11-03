Philippines

Philippines - Tropical Storm ASTANI (GDACS, JTWC, PAGASA, Government of Philippines) (ECHO Daily Flash of 03 November 2020)

  • The new Tropical Storm ASTANI (locally known as SIONY) is moving west over the Philippine Sea and on 3 November, its center was located approximately 570 km east of Balintang Islands (Luzon Strait), with maximum sustained wind of 65 km/h.

  • ASTANI is forecast to strengthen as it moves west over the Philippine Sea. It could reach the Balintang, Batanes, and Babuyan Islands in the Luzon Strait on 5 November, as a Tropical Storm. National authorities in the Philippines started preparedness measures ahead of Tropical Storm ASTANI.

  • Moderate to heavy rain is forecast over Batanes and northern Luzon Provinces 3-4 November.

