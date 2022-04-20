Philippines: Tropical Storm Agaton - Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA), Emergency Appeal n° MDRPH046

A. Situation analysis

According to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) on 9 April 2022, the Low-Pressure Area East of Eastern Samar has developed into Tropical Depression "Agaton" (internationally known as Megi). It is the Philippines' first tropical cyclone for the year 2022. The tropical cyclone has further intensified into Tropical Storm (TS) before making landfall over Calicoan Island, Guiuan, Eastern Samar at 7:30 AM on 10 April 2022. Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 2 has been raised over the southern portion of Eastern Samar, the extreme southern portion of Samar, and the northern portion of Dinagat Islands. On 12 April 2022 Tropical cyclone weakened into a Tropical Depression.

Due to the combined effects of land interaction, increasing vertical wind shear, and the effects of the upper-level outflow of Typhoon "Basyang" (internationally known as Malakas), this tropical depression is forecasted to deteriorate into a remnant low within the next 24 hours. The remnant of "Agaton" will then continue tracking generally eastward over the Philippine Sea as it becomes assimilated within the circulation of "Basyang".

Due to the heavy rains brought by the TS Agaton above actual rainfall, 554 areas were flooded, including flash floods in low-lying areas and catch basins. Furthermore, 71 areas were reported with rain-induced landslides.

Ongoing assessment will unravel the full extent of the effects and damage. In the meantime, the latest figures reported by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) and Department of Social Welfare and Development - Disaster Response Operations Monitoring and Information Center (DSWD - DROMIC) are summarized in the table below:

Some of the provinces such as Capiz, Iloilo, Negros Occidental, Cebu, Negros Oriental, Eastern Samar, Leyte, Southen Leyte, Davao de Oro, and Agusan del Sur were already affected by the Super Typhoon Odette (Rai) in December last year, making people very vulnerable. Hundreds of residents were forced to flee their homes due to flooding caused by TS Agaton. Furthermore, thousands of passengers were stranded in ports, particularly in Sorsogon and Cebu, after officials cancelled sea trips due to bad weather.

The TS Agaton and subsequent flooding arrives while the Philippines authorities and partner organizations are responding to the COVID-19 pandemic (MDRCOVID19) and while communities are still recovering from the typhoons in October and November 2020 (Goni and Vamco MDRPH041), in October 2021 (TS Maring MDRPH044) and in December 2021 (Typhoon Rai MDRPH045).

Since January 2020, the country has experienced the spread of COVID-19. On 12 March 2020, the Philippine government raised the Code Red sublevel to 2, as the Inter-Agency Task Force made recommendations on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID). This has imposed stringent measures on the country, including physical distancing, enhanced community quarantines (ECQ), and movement limitations within the entire country. As of 12 April 2022, the Department of Health has reported 3,682,256 cases of COVID-19, out of which 24,179 are active cases, 3,598,245 recoveries, and 59,932 deaths. The daily number of new reported COVID-19 cases has reduced to less than 280 from its peak in December 2021, when more than 20,000 cases were reported daily.