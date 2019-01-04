04 Jan 2019

Philippines: Tropical Depression Usman Snapshot (as of 4 January 2019)

Infographic
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 04 Jan 2019
preview
Download PDF (1.3 MB)

Tropical Depression Usman, which made landfall near Borongan, Eastern Samar, on 29 December 2018, began affecting the country on 28 December as it enhanced the northeast monsoon winds, bringing heavy rain across the southern Luzon and eastern Visayas regions for several days, which triggered multiple landslides and widespread flooding. Intermittent rains from the northwest monsoon continue to hamper debris removal and body retrieval operations, while also raising the risk of new landslides in the affected regions.

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian icons 2.0: Visual tools for the aid community

As 2018 is drawing to a close, the release of a new set of humanitarian icons may well be OCHA’s end-of-year gift to all of us working in digital communications.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.