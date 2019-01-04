Philippines: Tropical Depression Usman Snapshot (as of 4 January 2019)

Tropical Depression Usman, which made landfall near Borongan, Eastern Samar, on 29 December 2018, began affecting the country on 28 December as it enhanced the northeast monsoon winds, bringing heavy rain across the southern Luzon and eastern Visayas regions for several days, which triggered multiple landslides and widespread flooding. Intermittent rains from the northwest monsoon continue to hamper debris removal and body retrieval operations, while also raising the risk of new landslides in the affected regions.