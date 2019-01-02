02 Jan 2019

Philippines: Tropical Depression Usman and Monsoon Floods Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) - Emergency Appeal n° MDRPH030

Report
from International Federation of Red Cross And Red Crescent Societies
A. Situation analysis

Description of the disaster

On 29 December 2018, Tropical Depression Usman made landfall in the vicinity of Borongan, Eastern Samar and weakened into a Low-Pressure Area. According to data from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), the low-pressure area which used to be Tropical Depression Usman dumped large volumes of rainfall in parts of Luzon and the Visayas in just two days. The heavy rains prompted local officials to declare a state of calamity in Camarines Sur, Albay, and Sorsogon.

The combination of the Low-Pressure Area and the North West Monsoon rains have brought widespread flooding to South Luzon. According to the NDRRMC, there are a total of 204 areas flooded in Regions V and VIII. With the heavy rain came multiple landslides. The landslides have caused a high number of injuries and fatalities. The current numbers reported by the NDRRMC 68 confirmed dead and 19 missing. A total of 30,338 families or 128,703 persons have been affected in 323 barangays, 74 cities/municipalities, and 26 provinces in Regions V, VIII, CALABARZON, and MIMAROPA.

Although Usman was downgraded into a low pressure and moved westward away from the country, many affected areas are still experiencing high seasonal rains, hampering rescue and recovery efforts.

