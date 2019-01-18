Philippines: Tropical Depression Usman and Monsoon Floods DREF operation update n° MDRPH030

Description of the disaster

29 December 2018: Tropical Depression (TD) Usman made landfall in the vicinity of Borongan, Eastern Samar and weakened into a Low-Pressure Area.

31 December 2018: IFRC allocates 242,368 Swiss francs (CHF) from its Disaster Relief Emergency Fund (DREF) to support the National Society's readiness measures.

3 January 2019: IFRC dispatched 800 sets of sleeping kits (blanket, mosquito net and sleeping mat), hygiene kits and jerry cans to support PRC in providing assistance to most affected vulnerable population.

On 29 December 2018, TD Usman made landfall in the vicinity of Borongan, Eastern Samar and weakened into a low-pressure area. The combination of the low-pressure area and the northwest monsoon rains have brought widespread flooding to the southern parts of Luzon. According to the NDRRMC, there was a total of 215 areas flooded in Regions CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, V, VI and VIII, of which 135 areas have since subsided. More than 110 road sections and four bridges were also affected. At time of reporting, 89 of those road sections are already passable.

To date, NDRRMC and DSWD reports the following effects of TD Usman:

Heavy rains brought by Usman caused landslides in several areas which accounted for most of the casualties. According to the data from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), large volumes of rainfall hit parts of Luzon and the Visayas in just two days: in several areas, the rain from 28 to 30 December was almost as much as the monthly recorded rainfall of December in previous years.

The heavy rains prompted local officials to declare a state of calamity in Oriental Mindoro in MIMAROPA region and provinces of Albay, Sorsogon, Camarines Norte in the Region V.

Summary of current response

PRC monitored the typhoon since it was spotted by weather agencies through its Operations Centre, which functions 24/7. As soon as the tropical depression entered the Philippine area of responsibility on 25 December 2018, PRC put its chapters directly in the path of the tropical depression on alert and put chapters on standby for possible support. PRC NHQ and the IFRC country office were also mobilized to prepare to respond.

