25 Jun 2019

Philippines: Tropical Depression Usman and Monsoon Floods DREF n° MDRPH030 - Final Report

from International Federation of Red Cross And Red Crescent Societies
A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

  • 29 December 2018: Tropical Depression (TD) Usman made landfall in the vicinity of Borongan, Eastern Samar and weakened into a Low-Pressure Area. PRC deployed national ERUs, rapid assessment teams, equipment and personnel to the affected areas.

  • 31 December 2018: IFRC allocated 242,368 Swiss francs (CHF) from its Disaster Relief Emergency Fund (DREF) to support the National Society's readiness measures.

  • 3 January 2019: PRC dispatched the first 800 sets of sleeping kits (blankets, mosquito nets and sleeping mats), hygiene kits and jerry cans.

  • 18 January 2019: IFRC increased the DREF allocation from CHF 242,368 to CHF 396,111 to be implemented within the same timeframe. The top-up was to cover more areas identified by the emergency needs assessments conducted by PRC.

Description of the disaster

On 29 December 2018, TD Usman made landfall in the vicinity of Borongan, Eastern Samar and weakened into a lowpressure area. The combination of the low-pressure area and the northwest monsoon brought heavy sustained rainfall that caused widespread flooding to parts of southern Luzon. The heavy rains and flooding caused multiple landslides across the region that accounted for most of the casualties with 156 dead recorded. According to the data from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), large volumes of rainfall, ranging from 200mm to 500mm, hit parts of Luzon and the Visayas in just two days. In several areas, the rain from 28 to 30 December was almost as much as the monthly recorded rainfall for December in previous years. The heavy rains prompted local officials to declare a state of calamity in Oriental Mindoro in MIMAROPA region and the Provinces of Albay, Sorsogon, Camarines Norte in the Region V.

