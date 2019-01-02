Philippines: Tropical Depression Usman affects 191,600 people and displaces 79,600
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Report
Published on 02 Jan 2019 — View Original
National authorities in the Philippines report that 85 people have died, 20 are missing and 40 have been injured following Tropical Depression Usman which made landfall near Borongan, the capital of the province of Eastern Samar, on 29 December.
