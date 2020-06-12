Philippines - Tropical depression TWO (DG ECHO, GDACS, JTWC, PAGASA, NDRRMC) (ECHO Daily Flash of 12 June 2020)

Tropical depression TWO (called BUTCHOY in The Philippines), formed off the coast of Samar Island and moved northwestward over Samar Island, Calabarzon, Bicol, Central Luzon and Ilocos. On 12 June, its centre was located over South China Sea, with maximum sustained winds of 56 km/h (tropical depression). Within 24 hours, BUTCHOY is forecast moving northwest towards south China strengthening with maximum sustained winds up to 100 km/h (tropical storm). On 12-13 June, moderate to heavy rain is expected across Zambales, Bataan, Pangasinan, the northern portion of Palawan, and Occidental Mindoro. Light to moderate rain is forecast over Metro Manila, Western Visayas, and the rest of Luzon. Strong winds with very rough seas will be experienced in the coastal area of Ilocos, Zambales and Bataan. According to the national authorities, several flood advisories have been issued in the area of National Capital Region and Calabarzon Region.