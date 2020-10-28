Philippines - Tropical Depression TWENTY TWO (GDACS, JTWC, PAGASA, NDRRMC) (ECHO Daily Flash 28 October 2020)

Tropical Depression TWENTY TWO formed over the Philippine Sea and its centre was approximately 1,700 km east of Catanduanes island (Bicol Region, central Luzon) on 28 October, with maximum sustained winds of 46 km/h. TWENTY TWO is forecast to strengthen, as it moves west towards central Luzon on 1 November, potentially passing through the same area as Tropical Cyclone MOLAVE on 25-26 October, where 9 people died and more than 209,000 were affected. Heavy rain and thunderstorms are forecast over Occidental Mindoro, Palawan, Western Visayas, Batanes, and Cagayan.