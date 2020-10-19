Philippines
Philippines - Tropical depression NINETEEN (GDACS, JTWC, PAGASA) (ECHO Daily Flash 19 October 2020)
- A newly formed tropical depression named NINETEEN (locally known as PEPITO) is moving north-west over the Philippine Sea, towards northern Luzon Island (Philippines). On 19 October, its center was located about 450 km south-east of the central-eastern coast of Samar Island (central Philippines), with maximum sustained wind of 46 km/h.
- NINETEEN is forecast to strengthen as it moves north-west over the Philippine Sea. It is expected to make landfall on the morning of 20 October in the eastern coast of northern Luzon, close to Dilasag Municipality (Aurora Province), with maximum sustained wind up to 95 km/h (Tropical Storm). After that, NINETEEN is forecast to emerge in the South China Sea in the early morning of 21 October, as a Tropical Storm.
- A Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal no. 1 has been issued for coastal Aurora and Isabela Provinces (north-eastern Luzon). Over the next 24 hours, moderate rain to locally heavy rain is forecast over the central Philippines, from central Luzon to Caraga Region.