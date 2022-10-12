Philippines - Tropical Depression "Maymay" (PAGASA, NDRRMC) (ECHO Daily Flash of 12 October 2022)

Tropical Depression Maymay (as known in the Philippines) formed over the northern Philippine Sea on 10 October and started moving west toward central Luzon (northern Philippines). On 12 October at 0.00 UTC (08.00 local time), its centre was located offshore approximately 200 km east of Palanan Town (Isabela Province, central Cagayan Valley Region), with maximum sustained winds of 45 km/h.

According to NDRRMC, as of 12 October, 50 people were already preventively evacuated in the Cagayan Valley Region.

The Tropical Depression is expected to continue westward and to make landfall over central Aurora Province (Central Luzon Region) on 13 October in the morning (UTC), with the same maximum sustained winds (45 km/h).