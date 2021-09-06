Philippines

Philippines - Tropical Depression EIGHTEEN (GDACS, JTWC, PAGASA) (ECHO Daily Flash of 06 September 2021)

The newly formed Tropical Depression EIGHTEEN (locally known in the Philippines as "JOLINA"), is moving north-westwards over the Philippine Sea, towards the eastern coast of central Philippines. On 6 September at 0.00 UTC, its center was located about 180 km south-east of the south-eastern tip of Samar Island, with maximum sustained winds of 56 km/h. In the early morning of 7 September, EIGHTEEN is forecast to strengthen to a Tropical Storm, while moving northwards, along the coast eastern coast of Samar Island and the central-eastern Philippines. A Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal 1 has been issued for central-eastern Philippines, including Sorsogon (Luzon), Samar (Visayas) and Bucas Grande Islands (Mindao). Moderate to heavy rain and strong winds are forecast over most of the central-eastern Philippines.

