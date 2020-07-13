Philippines - Tropical Depression CARINA (PAGASA, NDRRMC, JTWC) (ECHO Daily Flash of 13 July 2020)

Tropical depression, called CARINA in Philippines, formed over the Philippines Sea and moved north-west towards the Luzon Strait. On 13 July, its centre was located 245 km East of Tuguegarao City (Cagayan Province), with maximum sustained winds of 45 km/h (tropical depression).

CARINA is forecast to move northwestward, passing close to Babuyan and Batanes Isands and approximately 100 km off the northeastern coast of Luzon, bringing heavy rain and strong wind.

On 13-14 July, moderate to heavy rain is forecast over Cagayan including Babuyan Islands and Isabela and light to moderate rain over the northern Regions of Luzon. Furthermore, moderate to rough seas are expected over the northern and eastern coast of Luzon.