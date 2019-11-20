20 Nov 2019

Philippines - Tropical Cyclones KALMAEGI and FUNG-WONG update (GDACS, JTWC, PAGASA, NDRRMC, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 20 November 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 20 Nov 2019

  • Tropical Cyclone KALMAEGI (RAMON in the Philippines) made landfall in the northern coast of Luzon Island on 19 November and continued moving inland south-west. On 20 November at 00:00 UTC, its centre was located approximately 9 km north of Tabuk City, with maximum sustained winds of 100 km/h.

  • According to NDRRMC, as of 20 November, 5,058 people have been displaced, of which 4,972 evacuated in 91 evacuation centres, and 10,459 affected.

  • KALMAEGI will continue moving inland across northern Luzon Island, weakening with maximum sustained wind up to 75 km/h.

  • Meanwhile, Tropical Cyclone FUNG-WONG (SARAH in the Philippines), formed over the Philippine Sea on 17 November, is moving west-northwest towards the Batanes Island. On 20 November at 00:00 UTC, its centre was located approximately 600 km north-east of Daet Municipality with maximum sustained winds of 65 km/h.

  • FUNG-WONG will continue moving north-west towards northern Philippines with maximum sustained winds up to 100 km/h.

  • Heavy rain is forecast for northern-central Luzon, Batanes and Babuyan Islands.

