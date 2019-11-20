Philippines - Tropical Cyclones KALMAEGI and FUNG-WONG update (GDACS, JTWC, PAGASA, NDRRMC, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 20 November 2019)

Tropical Cyclone KALMAEGI (RAMON in the Philippines) made landfall in the northern coast of Luzon Island on 19 November and continued moving inland south-west. On 20 November at 00:00 UTC, its centre was located approximately 9 km north of Tabuk City, with maximum sustained winds of 100 km/h.

According to NDRRMC, as of 20 November, 5,058 people have been displaced, of which 4,972 evacuated in 91 evacuation centres, and 10,459 affected.

KALMAEGI will continue moving inland across northern Luzon Island, weakening with maximum sustained wind up to 75 km/h.

Meanwhile, Tropical Cyclone FUNG-WONG (SARAH in the Philippines), formed over the Philippine Sea on 17 November, is moving west-northwest towards the Batanes Island. On 20 November at 00:00 UTC, its centre was located approximately 600 km north-east of Daet Municipality with maximum sustained winds of 65 km/h.

FUNG-WONG will continue moving north-west towards northern Philippines with maximum sustained winds up to 100 km/h.