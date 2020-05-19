Philippines
Philippines - Tropical Cyclone VONGFONG update (GDACS, NDRRMC, DSWD, PAGASA) (ECHO Daily Flash of 19 May 2020)
According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (NDRRMC), the number of affected people from Tropical Cyclone VONGFONG has increased to 218,400 across 36 provinces of the Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Eastern Visayas and Cordillera Administrative Regions.
The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) is providing help to the most affected parts of the country, notably with Family Food Packs (FFPs). All temporary evacuation centres have now been closed.
For the next 24 hours, moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected in most parts of the country, particularly the National Capital Region.