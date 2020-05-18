Philippines, Tropical Cyclone VONGFONG

Description

As of 17 May 1600HRS UTC+8, VONGFONG (locally named "Ambo") is estimated to be 125 km Northwest of Basco, Batanes (21.3 °N, 121.2 °E ). VONGFONG has weakened into a low pressure area while moving generally northeastward over Bashi channel.

I. Affected Families

A total of 60,825 families or 218,400 persons were affected in 173 barangays in Regions II (Cagayan Valley), III (Central Luzon), VIII (Eastern Visayas), and the Cordillera Administrative Region.

A total of 993 families or 3,550 persons are taking temporary shelter in 68 evacuation centers in Regions II, III, and CAR. As of today (17 May), all evacuation centers were reportedly closed.

II. Displaced

There were 180 families or 720 persons who have preemptively evacuated in four evacuation centers in NCR.

There were 573 families or 2,158 persons who have preemptively evacuated in 16 evacuation centers in Region IV-A (CALABARZON).

There were 52 families or 182 persons who have preemptively evacuated in 3 evacuation centers in Region IV-B (MIMAROPA).

There were 34,555 families or 135,362 persons who have been preemptively evacuated in 1,373 evacuation centers in Region V. As of today (17 May), all evacuation centers were reportedly closed.

III. Damaged Houses

A total of 7,549 houses were damaged; of which 1,128 were totally damaged and 6,331 were partially damaged in Region VIII.

IV. Assistance Provided

A total of $111K (USD) worth of assistance was provided; of which $13K (USD) was provided by DSWD and $98K (USD) from the Local government units (LGUs) to the affected.

Source: DSWD DROMIC Report #7 on Typhoon "AMBO" as of 17 May 2020, 6PM

https://dromic.dswd.gov.ph/tropical-depression-ambo-10-may-2020/

Additional Data

Country: Philippines

Affected Area / Region: Regions II, III, CAR, IV-A, IV-B, V, VIII, and NCR

Casualties

Affected Families: 60285

Affected Persons: 218400

Displaced Persons: 3550

Evacuation Centre: 1396

Damages

Damaged houses: 7549Cost of Assistance (USD): 111248.64