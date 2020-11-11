Philippines - Tropical Cyclone VAMCO update (DG ECHO, GDACS, JTWC, PAGASA) (ECHO Daily Flash of 11 November 2020)

Tropical Cyclone VAMCO continued over the western Philippine Sea as a Typhoon. On 11 November, its centre was approximately 140 km east of the Polillo Island (central Philippines, east of Luzon). VAMCO is forecast to make landfall over Polillo Island, northern Calabarzon and estern Central Luzon Regions in the afternoon (UTC) of 11 November. After that it is forecast to continue west inland over Central Luzon and then over South China Sea on 11-12 November, slightly weakening. On 11-12 November, very heavy rainfall, strong wind and storm surge are forecast over central, and northern Philippines. Several areas in Luzon have been placed under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TWCS) No 3, including Metro Manila. The Goni-affected provinces have been experiencing heavy rain since 11 November, lot of people are still displaced due to typhoon Goni. Flooding has been reported in Catanduanes, the Goni ground zero. The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NRRMC) has issued early warning advisory and has requested evacuation of population in flood-prone and landslide-prone areas.