Philippines - Tropical Cyclone TWENTYFIVE (GDACS, PAGASA, JTWC) (ECHO Daily Flash of 21 October 2022)

Tropical Cyclone TWENTYFIVE (named "Obet" in the Philippines) formed over the northern Philippine Sea on 19 October and started moving west toward the Luzon Strait (between Taiwan and the Philippines). On 21 October at 03.00 UTC (11.00 in the Philippines time), its centre was located offshore approximately 140 km east of the Batanes Islands, with maximum sustained winds of 55 km/h (tropical depression).
On 21-24 October, "Obet" is expected to continue moving westward, entering in the South China Sea, and strenghtening up to maximum sustained winds of 100 km/h (tropical storm).
Over the next 48 hours, heavy rainfall and strong winds are forecast over the whole Luzon Island, while very heavy rainfall is forecast over northern Luzon and the Batanes Islands. PAGASA has issued a Wind Signal No. 1 and a general flood advisory for northern Luzon and the Batanes.