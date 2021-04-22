Philippines - Tropical Cyclone SURIGAE update (DG ECHO, GDACS, JTWC, PAGASA, JMA, NDRRMC, DSWD DROMIC) (ECHO Daily Flash of 22 April 2021)

The passage of Tropical Cyclone SURIGAE over the Philippine Sea continues to affect the eastern coast of central and northern Philippines, resulting in four fatalities and 13 injured people, as reported by national authorities on 22 April. More than 235,750 people have been affected across Cagayan Valley, Bicol, Eastern Visayas and Caraga Regions.

Approximately 18,600 persons have been displaced to 252 evacuation centers and additional 24,470 individuals have sought private shelter. Damage has been reported to 1,020 houses, six road sections and one bridge.

On 22 April at 0.00 UTC, the centre of SURIGAE was located on the Philippine Sea, approximately 315 km east of Babuyan Islands (northern Philippines).

SURIGAE is expected to weaken, as it moves eastwards over the Philippine Sea, south of Yaeyama and Okinawa Islands (southern Japan).