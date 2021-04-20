Philippines - Tropical Cyclone SURIAGE update (PAGASA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 20 April 2021)

Tropical Cyclone SURIAGE (BISING in the Philippines) is turning north-northwestward over the Philippine Sea and on 20 April at 0.00 UTC its centre was located approximately 250 km north-east of the northeastern coast of Catanduanes island (Bicol Region, Luzon), with maximum sustained wind of 213 km/h. According to media reports, strong winds and widespread floods triggered by heavy rain have been reported in the eastern Philippines where at least two people have died (one in Eastern and another in Central Visayas) and more than 70,000 people have been evacuated across the coastal areas of Bicol and Eastern Visayas Regions. SURIAGE is forecast to continue north-northwest over the Philippine Sea, passing approximately 270 km off the eastern coast of Luzon island on 20-22 April. A Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal 2 is in effect for north-eastern Luzon and Catanduanes, and a Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal 1 has been issued for Eastern Visayas and parts of eastern Luzon. On 20-21 April, strong wind, heavy rain and high waves are forecast over central and north-eastern Philippines.