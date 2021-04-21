Philippines
Philippines - Tropical Cyclone SURIAGE update (GDACS, JTWC, NDRRMC, PAGASA) (ECHO Daily Flash of 21 April 2021)
- Tropical Cyclone SURIAGE continued north-northwest and on 21 April at 0.00 UTC its centre was located approximately 295 km east of Palanan Municipality (Isabela Province, northeastern Luzon), with maximum sustained wind of 222 km/h.
- According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), following the passage of SURIAGE close to the eastern coast of the Philippines, three people have died, one is still missing and 10 have been injured across the regions of Bicol, Davao, Eastern and Central Visayas. More than 37,000 people have been displaced, of which 15,813 have been sheltered in 236 evacuation centres and almost 230,000 have been affected.
- SURIAGE is forecast to continue north-northwest on 21 April and to change direction northeastward over the central Philippine Sea on 22 April.
- A Typhoon signal 1 is in effect for central and north-eastern Luzon, and flood advisories have been issued for the Regions of Bicol and Eastern Visayas. For the next 24 hours, strong wind, heavy rain and high waves are forecast over most parts of central-eastern, northern and north-eastern Luzon.