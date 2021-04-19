Philippines
Philippines - Tropical Cyclone SURIAGE update (GDACS, JTWC, NDRRMC, PAGASA) (ECHO Daily Flash of 19 April 2021)
- Tropical Cyclone SURIAGE (locally also known as BISING) is moving north-west over the Philippine Sea. On 19 April at 0.00 UTC its centre was located approximately 220 km east of the eastern coast of Catanduanes island (Bicol Region, Luzon), with maximum sustained wind of 231 km/h.
- Heavy rain has been affecting central-eastern Philippines, resulting in flooding, as national authorities report. Up to 68,490 people from Bicol and Eastern Visayas Regions have been pre-emptively evacuated. Floodwaters have affected two road sections and one bridge and power outages occurred across Central and Eastern Visayas Regions.
- SURIAGE is forecast to weaken as it moves north over the Philippine Sea, passing off the eastern coast of Luzon island on 19-22 April, with maximum sustained wind up to 215 km/h.
- A Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal 2 is in effect for Luzon, including Catanduanes and Eastern Visayas and a Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal 1 has been issued for north-eastern Mindanao. Strong wind, heavy rain, and high waves are forecast over central-eastern Philippines on 19-20 April.