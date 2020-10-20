Philippines
Philippines - Tropical cyclone SAUDEL (ECHO Daily Flash 20 October 2020)
- Tropical cyclone SAUDEL (PEPITO in the Philippines) continues north-west towards the north-eastern coast of Luzon Island (Philippines). On 20 October, its centre was located about 310 km east of the Casiguran Municipality (Aurora Province, Central Luzon Region), with maximum sustained wind of 65 km/h (tropical storm).
- SAUDEL is forecast to make landfall on late morning of 20 October over the northeastern coast of northern Luzon close to the Municipalities of Casiguran and Dilasag, with maximum sustained wind up to 65 km/h. After that, SAUDEL will cross northern Luzon and move over the South China Sea on 21 October.
- Over the next 24 hours, heavy rain is forecast over most parts of Luzon and light to moderate rain is expected across Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon. Storm surge is expected over the western and eastern coast of Southern Luzon, the eastern coast of Eastern Visayas, Caraga, and Davao Region.
- A Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal no. 2 has been issued for Luzon, severe flood advisories are in effect for Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon and Calabarzon.