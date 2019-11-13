Philippines - Tropical Cyclone RAMON (GDACS, JTWC, PAGASA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 13 November 2019)

New Tropical Cyclone RAMON formed over the Philippine Sea on 12 November, moving north-west. On 13 November at 0.00 UTC, its centre was located approximately 400 km east of Samar Island (Eastern Visayas Region, central-eastern Philippines), with maximum sustained winds of 56 km/h (tropical depression).

RAMON will continue north-west towards northern Philippines strengthening as a tropical storm with maximum sustained winds up to 74 km/h.