13 Nov 2019

Philippines - Tropical Cyclone RAMON (GDACS, JTWC, PAGASA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 13 November 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 13 Nov 2019 View Original

  • New Tropical Cyclone RAMON formed over the Philippine Sea on 12 November, moving north-west. On 13 November at 0.00 UTC, its centre was located approximately 400 km east of Samar Island (Eastern Visayas Region, central-eastern Philippines), with maximum sustained winds of 56 km/h (tropical depression).

  • RAMON will continue north-west towards northern Philippines strengthening as a tropical storm with maximum sustained winds up to 74 km/h.

  • Moderate to heavy rain with isolated thunderstorms are forecast over north and central-east parts of the country. The Philippines Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) has issued a tropical storm warning for Eastern Visayas and Bicol Regions.

