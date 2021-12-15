Philippines - Tropical Cyclone RAI, update (GDACS, JTWC, PAGASA, UN OCHA) (ECHO Daily Flash of 15 December 2021)

After passing north of Palau, tropical cyclone RAI (also known as "Odette") is moving westwards over the western Pacific Ocean. On 15 December, at 0.00 UTC, its centre was located about 650 km east from the eastern coast of Mindanao Island (southern Philippines), with maximum sustained winds of 120 km/h.

RAI is forecast to intensify and could make landfall in the morning of 16 December in an area between North-Eastern Mindanao or Eastern Visayas. Local authorities are putting in place all the final preparedness measures.

According to UN OCHA, close to 16 million people live in the five regions of central and southern Philippines, which are expected to be most affected by the passage of RAI.

A tropical cyclone wind signal 2 (damaging winds expected within 24 hours) has been issued for areas in northern Mindanao, while a tropical cyclone wind signal 1 (strong winds expected within 36 hours) is in effect for southern Luzon, Visayas and the rest of Mindanao.