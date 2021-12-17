Philippines
Philippines - Tropical Cyclone RAI, update (GDACS, JTWC, DSWD-DROMIC, PAGASA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 17 December 2021)
- After first approaching Surigao del Norte Province, in the afternoon of 16 December, Tropical Cyclone RAI crossed central-southern Philippines, specifically the Visayas and Mindanao Islands, with maximum sustained winds between 200-240 km/h. As of 17 December at 0.00 UTC, its centre was located in the Sulu Sea.
- According to media, at least three people have died, while national authorities (DSWD-DROMIC) report that 47,358 people have been displaced to evacuation centres. The passage of RAI has affected about 67,650 persons across the Regions of Eastern Visayas, Northern Mindanao, Davao, and Caraga.
- RAI is forecast to make another landfall in the morning of 17 December over Palawan Islands, and then it will strengthen as it subsequently enters the South China Sea on late 17 December.
- NDRRMC reports 332,855 persons pre-emptively evacuated. The Local Government Units have provided food assistance to the evacuees. The Philippine Red Cross supports with hot meals. DG ECHO partners support in coordination, camp management, and food and non-food item distribution.
- The Humanitarian Country Team (HCT) convenes to discuss impact of the typhoon and possible response operation when needed.