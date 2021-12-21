Philippines
Philippines - Tropical Cyclone RAI, update (DG ECHO, GDACS, DSWD DROMIC, PAGASA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 21 December 2021)
- Needs assessments are ongoing following the devastating passage of Typhoon RAI across the central-southern Philippines on 16-17 December 2021. DG ECHO's antenna office in The Philippines carried out a field assessment on 18- 20 December.
- As of 21 December, 375 people have died but many are still missing. At least 1,200,000 people are affected according to initial reports and 490,000 people are displaced. There are approximately 30,000 houses damaged. The number of affected people in need, including displaced people, and damaged houses and infrastructure is expected to rise significantly in the coming days/weeks, as access to the affected areas is still very limited.
- Immediate humanitarian needs include food, WASH, shelter, health, NFIs, cash, medical supplies, as well as protection services.
- On 21 December, DG ECHO allocated an initial €1.7 million in emergency humanitarian financing to support immediate response efforts. Humanitarian partners are already on the ground supporting those affected.