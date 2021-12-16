Philippines
Philippines - Tropical Cyclone RAI, update (DG ECHO, DSWD, GDACS, JTWC, PAGASA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 16 December 2021)
- Tropical cyclone RAI is approaching the southern Philippines, and on 16 December at 0.00 UTC, its centre was located about 150 km northeast of Tandag City (Caraga Region, northeastern Mindanao), with maximum sustained winds of 195 km/h.
- The preparedness activity conducted by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) is ongoing. According to media reports, tens of thousands of people are being evacuated from their homes in central and southern Philippines.
- RAI is forecast to make landfall over Siargao Island (Caraga Region) on 16 December morning, after that it will cross Central and Western Visayas Regions.
- Tropical cyclone wind signals from 1 (strong winds) to 4 (very destructive typhoon-force winds) have been issued for most areas in Visayas, Mindanao and Luzon. On 16-17 December, heavy to very heavy rain, strong winds and storm surge are forecast over the southern, central and western Philippines.
- DG ECHO partners on the ground are monitoring the situation and assisting the local Government Units in the response.