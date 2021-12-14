Philippines: Tropical Cyclone Rai (Odette) Snapshot (as of 14 December 2021)

Severe Tropical Storm Rai, to be locally named Odette, is expected to gradually intensify and move west northwestward, entering the Philippine Area of Responsibility later today. STS Rai may make landfall in North-Eastern Mindanao or Eastern Visayas by late Thursday, 16 December, and is forecasted to reach typhoon strength at around 155 km/h. Close to 16 million people live in the five regions that are expected to be most affected, 3.8 million of them are below the poverty line. Local authorities are putting in place all the final preparedness measures. OCHA and the Humanitarian Country Team continue to monitor developments of the tropical cyclone.