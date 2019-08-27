27 Aug 2019

Philippines - Tropical Cyclone PODUL (JENNY) (GDACS, JTWC, PAGASA ) (ECHO Daily Flash of 27 August 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 27 Aug 2019 View Original

Tropical Cyclone PODUL (named JENNY in the Philippines) formed over the western Philippine Sea on 26 August, moving west-northwest toward central-northern Luzon. On 27 August at 0.00 UTC, its centre was approximately 440 km south-east of Casiguran City (Aurora Province), with maximum sustained winds of 56 km/h (tropical depression).

PODUL is forecast to make landfall over northern Aurora Province on 27 August, with maximum sustained winds of 65 km/h.

Moderate to heavy rainfall is forecast over central and northern Luzon.

A tropical cyclone warning signal 2 is in effect for Isabela, Aurora, and Quirino Provinces.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb fait un pas de plus vers le multilinguisme

Les récents visiteurs du site mobile de ReliefWeb auront remarqué un nouvel outil... Un sélecteur de langue est maintenant disponible dans le coin supérieur droit du site.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.