Philippines - Tropical Cyclone PODUL (JENNY) (GDACS, JTWC, PAGASA ) (ECHO Daily Flash of 27 August 2019)

Tropical Cyclone PODUL (named JENNY in the Philippines) formed over the western Philippine Sea on 26 August, moving west-northwest toward central-northern Luzon. On 27 August at 0.00 UTC, its centre was approximately 440 km south-east of Casiguran City (Aurora Province), with maximum sustained winds of 56 km/h (tropical depression).

PODUL is forecast to make landfall over northern Aurora Province on 27 August, with maximum sustained winds of 65 km/h.

Moderate to heavy rainfall is forecast over central and northern Luzon.

A tropical cyclone warning signal 2 is in effect for Isabela, Aurora, and Quirino Provinces.