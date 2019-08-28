28 Aug 2019

Philippines- Tropical Cyclone PODUL (GDACS, JTWC, PAGASA, Government of the Philippines) (ECHO Daily Flash of 28 August 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 28 Aug 2019 View Original

Tropical Cyclone PODUL (JENNY in the Philippines) made landfall over Casiguran City (Aurora Province, northern Luzon) on 27 August. On 28 August at 0.00 UTC, its centre was approximately 1,000 km east of Hainan Island (China), with maximum sustained winds of 64 km/h. The Government of the Philippines reports 2 fatalities and 2 injured persons in Pasuquin and Laoag City (Ilocos Norte, northern Philippines). PODUL is forecast to keep moving over the South China Sea, approaching southern Hainan late afternoon on 29 August, with maximum sustained winds of 83 km/h. Moderate to heavy rainfall and strong winds are forecast over central-northern Luzon and Bataan.

