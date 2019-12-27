27 Dec 2019

Philippines - Tropical Cyclone Phanfone update (DG ECHO, NDRRMC, media)(ECHO Daily Flash of 27 December 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 27 Dec 2019 View Original

Typhoon Phanphone (locally named Ursula) is forecast to begin a weakening trend to a tropical depression to leave the Philippines Area of Responsibilities on 28 December. Most of Cagayan Valley and Cordillera Administrative Region could be affected by occasional heavy rains. Rainfall may trigger flooding and landslide in highly to very highly susceptible area. Still a warning of sea travel is risky, especially for small sea-craft, over the seaboards of Northern Luzon due to rough seas.

A total of 28 dead, 2 injured and 12 missing is reported (NDRRMC). During the onslaught of the typhoon a total of 147 cities / municipalities experienced a power outage (31 restored), five government facilities damaged and eight areas reported flooded in three municipalities. Biliran PLGU to declare the entire province of Biliran under the state of calamity. Initial reports at Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC) reports 1,050 families served in evacuation centres.

Rapid Damage and Assessments are carried out by Department of Agriculture to verify possible after-effects on agricultural farms and crops.

