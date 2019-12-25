25 Dec 2019

Philippines – Tropical Cyclone Phanfone (DG ECHO, IFRC, government, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 25 December 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 25 Dec 2019 View Original

  • Tropical Cyclone Phanfone has brought destructive winds and intense rainfall over southern Masbate, Capiz, norttheasten Iloilo, Romblon, Aklan and northern Antique.

  • More than 21,000 ferry passengers have been stranded at ports as shipping shut down and suspended dozens of domestic flights. Residents, including those in Manila, are advised to stay indoors on Christmas Day to avoid the high winds which can cause damage to weaker structures.Evacuations were underway in the central city of Tacloban and nearby Samar.

  • Based on its latest forecast track, Typhoon Phanfone is expected to leave the Philippine on Friday, 27 December or early Saturday, 28 December 2019.

