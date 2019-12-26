26 Dec 2019

Philippines – Tropical Cyclone Phanfone (DG ECHO, government, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 26 December 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 26 Dec 2019 View Original
  • Tropical Cyclone Phanfone swept through the Eastern and Central Visayas regions over the Christmas holidays, leaving several towns flooded and houses damaged, and has maintained its strength while traversing the northern tip of Aklan and Antique provinces in Western Visayas. Flooding is severe in Capiz and other places in Panay island, as reported by DG ECHO partners. The typhoon made seven landfalls in Visayas and Southern Luzon provinces.
  • There are two dead and four missing in Eastern Samar (15 reported by local media). On 26 December, the typhoon is located at 215 km west-northwest of Coron, Palawan. Phanfone is forecast to remain within the Philippine area by 27 December and be out by 28 December in the morning. The rain continues.
  • UNOCHA is coordinating with the Office of the Civil Defense, offers help if the situation worsens but no request for international assistance is issued so far. The local Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council conducted Pre-Disaster Risk Analysis (PDRA) meeting and activated respective Emergency Operation Centres and raised alert levels, conducted pre-emptive and force evacuation to high risk areas in different provinces of Visayas and Southern Luzon Provinces of 12, 364 families (58,400 persons). 425 families (1,654 persons) are hosted in temporary shelters in 31 Evacuations Centres.
  • Coast guard and Philippine's Ports Authority strictly implemented no sea travel to areas with gale warning and provinces under Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal.
  • IFRC is also mobilizing and supporting Philippine Red Cross to dispatch non food items and preparing for multi purpose cash grants. PRC has mobilized its personnel for the operation since 24 December 2019, and established six Welfare desks, providing psycho social first aid services seven First Aid station established in evacuation centers and ports. Provision of ready to eat meals/hot-meals is ongoing.

