Philippines - Tropical Cyclone Phanfone (DG ECHO, AHA Centre, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 24 December 2019)

Tropical storm Phanfone is forecast to hit central Philippines on Tuesday, 24 December. The Joint Typhoon Warning Center expects that Phanfone will move west-northwest toward and through the central Philippine archipelago and the Visayas and Mindanao regions on 24-25 December.

Philippine Airlines and Cebu Pacific have canceled some domestic flights and the coast guard banned sea travel in some affected areas.

The Philippines Department of Social Welfare and Development has prepositioned 259,975 family food packs across 17 field offices in or nearby areas likely to be affected along the storm’s path. Non-food relief items are also stored in field offices.