Philippines
Philippines - Tropical cyclone ONE (GDACS, JTWC, PAGASA) (ECHO Daily Flash of 12 May 2020)
On 12 May, Tropical Cyclone ONE, locally known as AMBO, formed over the Philippine Sea and is moving north, towards the Philippines. On 12 May at 0.00 UTC, its centre was approximately 300 km east of Siargao Island (Surigao del Norte Province), with maximum sustained winds of 56 km/h (Tropical Depression).
Over the next 24 hours, ONE is expected to strengthen, moving further north-west over the Philippine Sea, with maximum sustained winds up to 83 km/h (Tropical Storm).
Moderate to heavy rain, with thunderstorms are forecast over Mindanao on 12-13 May.